Shadow justice secretary seeks data analysts and ‘research obsessives’ to tackle criminal courts chaos

Eye-catching roles



Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has put out a call for CVs from people with ideas on how to fix issues within the criminal justice system.

The former City solicitor is looking for “data analysts, platform builders, investigators” to look for injustices and failures, and find ways to fix them.

These people, Jenrick said in a message posted on X, will be “research obsessives happy to trawl through court listings, probation decisions, sentencing remarks”.

The caveat? “Pay is flexible, but depends on the person. I can’t pay private sector wages, but I can promise your work will really matter.”

Jenrick took the shadow secretary position in November this year, having entered politics in 2014 as MP for Newark. He has since held positions in immigration, housing, health, and the treasury.

In a previous life he received a law degree from Cambridge, before going on to complete a training contract at the London office of US firm Skadden, and later had a stint at Sullivan & Cromwell.

The call for help comes alongside some good news for the criminal justice system, with the government today announcing a further 12% rise in criminal legal aid rates. This all takes place, however, with a Crown Court backlog that hit 73,000 cases in September, almost double what it was back in 2019.