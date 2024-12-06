The best social media posts of the week

PostsNews

3 signs you were born to be a lawyer (very unserious edition) [Jay Heer on Instagram]

Associates, need another easy way to be a partner’s favourite? [Amanda Heitz on LinkedIn]

Maybe the hardest legal ad in existence rn [Litigation God on LinkedIn]

Me: “I’m really good at taking constructive criticism, I won’t let it eat me up” [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Three years ago now, I asked the good people of Twitter (there were more of them then) to make my profile photo more Christmassy. The response was phenomenal. From tomorrow, I'll pick a picture each day for my profile. [David KC on Bluesky]

A Christmassy KC – Day One

Three years ago now, I asked the good people of Twitter (there were more of them then) to make my profile photo more Christmassy. The response was phenomenal. From tomorrow, I'll pick a picture each day for my profile.

There's always room for new ones…

[image or embed]

— David KC (@davidmuttering.bsky.social) 1 December 2024 at 10:52

Never forget this classic 😂📝 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

If you’re an aspiring solicitor, you’ll probably hear a lot of people telling you to get your training contract application in before Christmas… [Chrissie Wolfe on LinkedIn]

Are you a parent studying for the SQE January exams and heading into the Christmas season feeling unsure about how to manage it all? 🎄📚 [Catherine Snook on LinkedIn]

