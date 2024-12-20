PostsNews

The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones
Christmas is undoubtedly the most wonderful time of the year but it’s a busy time for lawyers. There’s a lot to think about. For example… [Christopher Clayton on LinkedIn]

When the lawyer in the family writes the Christmas cards 🧑‍🎄 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Dear Law Student. If the the firm you want to work for encourages or glorifies any of the following, please, look elsewhere [Marco Brown on LinkedIn]

Anyone willing to wear a quarter zip with suit jacket in official firm headshot should immediately be promoted to partner. Absolutely insane vibes [Sujeet Indap on X]

Heard in court (part 9) [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

