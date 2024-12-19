PostsAdvice

‘I am thinking of quitting my job to chase my dream of becoming a criminal barrister’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

2

Careers changer needs advice

Barrister's wig and gown on table
In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a prospective career changer contemplates pursuing their dream of becoming a criminal barrister.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I’ve got a question about potentially changing careers. I am in my early 30s and currently work for the police, although I have recently completed a law conversion course in my free time with a view to training as a barrister. I also have an undergraduate degree in management.”

“It’s been something I’ve been considering for several years now and feel it is now or never. I would like to become a criminal barrister but understand how challenging an area this is for a whole host of reasons! I’d like to know whether a) I stand a realistic chance of securing pupillage b) whether pinning my hopes on criminal law is crazy given the challenges currently facing this area of the bar?”

The Pupillage Gateway is now open for browsing! Dive into The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2025 for an in-depth look at life in over 50 of the UK’s top sets.

2 Comments

Trusted advisor

It is definitely achievable but I would caution that your income as a criminal barrister can be intolerably poor.

Something to consider if money is a concern.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

New tenant

Be very, very honest with yourself about the challenges of the criminal Bar and if you’ve thought this through.

I’m in a common law set and my colleagues did criminal pupillages. The reality of the criminal Bar is: doing 5, 6 or 7 cases a day, in 3 different courts, getting briefed on those cases at 9pm the night before, saying goodbye to your social life (especially midweek), working 6 days a week, working from sunrise to midnight, doing incredibly stressful, unpredictable and often traumatic cases. The money actually isn’t that bad as a headline figure, but it’s still a terrible deal when you compare it to the amount of hours you have to work.

You have to totally, totally love criminal work and even then you’ll just scrape through the junior years.

The lifestyle might be different at the really top end criminal sets who do more appellate and paper-based work. But there will still be common features to any criminal pupillage.

If you really want to do it, then go all in and throw everything at it. But if you’re less than 100% sure, I would say no.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Are my hopes of a career at the commercial bar just a pipe dream?’

I’ve been seduced by the CVs of incoming pupils and I know mine does not exactly shine in comparison, says a reader requiring advice

Jun 2 2023 9:16am
30
Barrister's wig and gown
news

Pupillage numbers rise sharply, regulator reports

535 ↗️ 614

Oct 9 2024 8:52am
4
news

Should I stop chasing pupillage?

'I feel like I am going backwards'

Apr 25 2019 10:31am