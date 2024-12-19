‘I am thinking of quitting my job to chase my dream of becoming a criminal barrister’

Careers changer needs advice



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a prospective career changer contemplates pursuing their dream of becoming a criminal barrister.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I’ve got a question about potentially changing careers. I am in my early 30s and currently work for the police, although I have recently completed a law conversion course in my free time with a view to training as a barrister. I also have an undergraduate degree in management.”

“It’s been something I’ve been considering for several years now and feel it is now or never. I would like to become a criminal barrister but understand how challenging an area this is for a whole host of reasons! I’d like to know whether a) I stand a realistic chance of securing pupillage b) whether pinning my hopes on criminal law is crazy given the challenges currently facing this area of the bar?”

The Pupillage Gateway is now open for browsing! Dive into The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2025 for an in-depth look at life in over 50 of the UK’s top sets.