8 New Year’s resolutions for law students 

New year, new you 🫵

As 2025 begins, there is no time like the present for a fresh start. We’ve got you covered with some New Year’s resolutions to help you plan your 2025 comeback. Make this year your year.

1. Don’t leave essays to the night before

Since your course started you’ve been telling yourself that you thrive under pressure and only produce your best work at 3am. 2025 will be the year that you stop lying to yourself.

Life will be a lot easier when you’re not frantically typing through the night trying to reach the word count before your deadline hits. Next year, save yourself the grey hairs and start earlier. You might even find yourself actually proof reading an essay for the first time!

2. Reference as you write

There’s nothing worse than finishing an essay, your hand cramping from ferocious typing, your head aching from staring at your laptop screen, only to realise you are far from finished… You have left a mountain of referencing to the last minute!

In 2025, reference as you go – your future-self will thank you.

3. Attend all your lectures and seminars

Yes, even if it’s at 9am, even if it’s raining and even if it takes 4 cups of coffee to get there. If you’re feeling crazy, you could even do the required reading!

4. Get those applications in

Vac scheme deadlines are drawing closer and the pupillage gateway is opening up. There’s no time like the present to make a start on applying for your dream career. The first one is always the hardest, so the sooner you start the better.

To keep on top of it all just use Legal Cheek’s handy Key Deadlines Calendar.

5. Come back stronger from rejection

No one likes rejection, but we’ve all been there. Setbacks are part and parcel of life, especially when you’re pursuing a challenging and competitive career like law.

The key thing is learning from your mistakes and improving so bite the bullet and look over your rejected applications. Figure out what you could have done better, dust yourself down and try to improve. You’ll get ‘em next time!

6. Build your network by attending events

It might seem intimidating, but whether you’re making connections with lawyers, trainees or graduate recruitment teams, events are an unmissable opportunity to hear from interesting people and give you an edge in your applications and interviews.

Legal Cheek’s virtual events are a great opportunity to do this, so sign up now!

7. Ask for help when you need it

There’s no point sitting in the library tearing your hair out over complex points of law. If you’re struggling or you have questions, speak to your lecturers and seminar leaders. They’re here to help you!

8. Take care of yourself

You’ll give yourself the best chance of achieving your 2025 goals if you’re well-fed, well-rested and happy. Leave the 3am pot noodle in 2024, eat your greens and get an early night. Life as a law student isn’t easy, so make sure you give yourself the best chance of success.