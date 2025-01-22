PostsNews

Barristers employing ‘ethically questionable’ tactics, says regulator

Avatar photo

By Rhys Duncan on

Overzealous


The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has taken aim at bullying, inclusivity, and ethical issues as it looks for opinions on it’s next five-year strategy.

Barristers, the regulator says, can “sometimes allow their zeal to advance a client’s interests to embrace tactics which are ethically questionable”, amongst other problems.

Although the profession has many strengths including “the dedication of senior barristers to the development of the next generation” there remain a range of ethical and cultural issues.

In particular, chambers are “often informal in their governance” and “lack clear accountabilities”, something particularly harmful when pupils or junior barristers experience bullying and harassment “and need the protection of robust policies backed up by senior barristers.”

Whilst the regulator’s statement notes that “Some chambers are exemplary in their governance”, the BSB is looking to ensure that all chambers “can emulate the practice of the best”.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2025

The regulator is also concerned about the tendency of barristers to go beyond ethical boundaries in the pursuit of their clients cases. The Post Office scandal is cited as a situation in which a barrister’s often conflicting duties to the court and their clients can “come under pressure”. “We are keen to learn the lessons from the inquiry and explore how we can make these expectations clearer and ensure that our regulatory arrangements are fit for purpose in the future” it added.

Other questions were raised about the “ethical formation of junior barristers in circumstances where chambers are now sometimes more virtual than real”, the prevalence of bullying and harassment, and the need to “be more inclusive generally”.

Addressing these issues is part of the BSB’s plan to create “An excellent and ethical barrister profession which inspires public confidence and advances the interest of justice”, with the BSB “recognised as an excellent regulator trusted to advance the public interest”.

The comments come as the regulator has made a call for evidence to guide its next five-year strategy which will begin in April 2026.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Pupil barrister suspended over skeleton argument with ‘striking similarities’ to supervisor’s own work

18 months suspension and pupillage terminated

5 days ago
38
Robot
news

Budding barristers barred from using AI in pupillage applications

ChatGPT not an option

6 days ago
4
news

Britain’s oldest practising barrister hits 90

Qualified pre-email

Jan 8 2025 10:44am
4