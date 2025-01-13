Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Private equity money flows into UK’s consumer law firms [Financial Times] (£)
Barbara Mills KC on being first Black Chair of the Bar [Channel 4 News]
Truss sends Starmer cease and desist letter over claim she ‘crashed the economy’ [Telegraph] (£)
Facebook and X must comply with UK online safety laws — ministers [BBC News]
TikTok’s Lawyer Warn Of Wider Consequences If App Is Banned [PC Mag]
Judge renews contract on Hong Kong court as Jimmy Lai trial resumes [The Times] (£)
Legal fight over €2.5bn worth of aircraft stuck in Russia plays out in Dublin [The Guardian]
Wes Streeting could change law to update Covid vaccine compensation scheme [The Telegraph] (£)
MPs to debate Jools Law to allow bereaved parents access to children’s social media [Sky News]
“I guess the reason she has been disbarred if for doubling down and amending a letter. But I don’t think it is any business of an employer to ask why annual leave is being taken…” [Legal Cheek comments]
Events this week: 📅
Tuesday 14 January: The future of global trade — with Hill Dickinson [Apply Now]
Thursday 16 January: Solicitor apprenticeship application masterclass [Apply Now]
Join the conversation