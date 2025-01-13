Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Private equity money flows into UK’s consumer law firms [Financial Times] (£)

Barbara Mills KC on being first Black Chair of the Bar [Channel 4 News]

Truss sends Starmer cease and desist letter over claim she ‘crashed the economy’ [Telegraph] (£)

Facebook and X must comply with UK online safety laws — ministers [BBC News]

TikTok’s Lawyer Warn Of Wider Consequences If App Is Banned [PC Mag]

Judge renews contract on Hong Kong court as Jimmy Lai trial resumes [The Times] (£)

Legal fight over €2.5bn worth of aircraft stuck in Russia plays out in Dublin [The Guardian]

Wes Streeting could change law to update Covid vaccine compensation scheme [The Telegraph] (£)

MPs to debate Jools Law to allow bereaved parents access to children’s social media [Sky News]

