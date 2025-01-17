PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Part time KC, full time chicken soup lover [David KC on X]

“Is it hard being a Muslim in the corporate world?” [Amina Batool on LinkedIn]

Falling through life [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Making new LinkedIn connections… [Julia Finch on LinkedIn]

“It’s just one of those weeks” [betches on Instagram]

How to prepare for open book exams [Abi Cooper on TikTok]

@lifewithabicooper How to prepare for open book law exams!! #openbookexams #lawexams #law #lawdegree #lawstudent #lawstudenttips ♬ original sound – Abi Cooper

Every law students needs to know… [Kiyala Matanga on LinkedIn]

Finding love at law school [Karen, Esq. on X]

