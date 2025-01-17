The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Part time KC, full time chicken soup lover [David KC on X]

Might put this on LinkedIn. Aiming for Top 10 for 2025. pic.twitter.com/PzZjTO185K — David KC (@DavidMuttering) January 12, 2025

“Is it hard being a Muslim in the corporate world?” [Amina Batool on LinkedIn]



Falling through life [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Making new LinkedIn connections… [Julia Finch on LinkedIn]



“It’s just one of those weeks” [betches on Instagram]

How to prepare for open book exams [Abi Cooper on TikTok]

Every law students needs to know… [Kiyala Matanga on LinkedIn]



Finding love at law school [Karen, Esq. on X]