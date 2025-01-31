The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
How I feel when I forget to include the attachment… [litigation_god on Instagram]
A day in the life of an in-house lawyer [legallypossible on TikTok]
@legallypossible A full day in the office as an in-house lawyer working in risk and compliance👩🏽⚖️ #lawfirm #lawyer #inhouselawyer #solicitor #corporate #corporatelife #lawtok #ditl #lawyerlife ♬ vlog, chill out, calm daily life(1370843) – SUNNY HOOD STUDIO
When your boss has new ideas [takagiramen on Instagram]
I stopped washing my hands. [Ken Cheong on LinkedIn]
POV: you’re studying Land Law [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Woman faces jail in Britain’s first ever cyber-farting case. [The Sun on TikTok]
@thesun Woman faces jail in Britain’s first ever cyber-farting case. #jail #news #shocking ♬ original sound – The Sun
Join the conversation