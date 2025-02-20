Almost half of lawyers think their firm is too slow on AI uptake

LexisNexis research



A significant portion of lawyers believe that their firms are too slow in taking up AI and new tech, with less than one in five believing their outfit is fast or very fast.

The new research is part of LexisNexis’ ‘Innovating the client experience’ research, which surveyed 800+ legal professionals in the UK.

Of the respondents 47% said that their firm was slow or very slow at implementing new tech, with only 18% thinking they are fast.

As for responding to change more generally, two-thirds said their firm was “adequate, slow, or very slow”, with over half (52%) saying that their outfit’s legal research was adequate, slow, or very slow.

“Concerningly” the report goes on to say, 35% of lawyers think that their firm is adequate, slow or very slow at delivering legal work in general.

Turning to look to the future, over half (57%) of private practice lawyers expect their firms to become more reliant on AI for research and document review over the next three years.

As for the impact that AI uptake might have on lawyer recruitment and retention, 25% of lawyers said that a failure to embrace AI would negatively impact their careers, with 11% saying they would consider leaving the firm. At larger firms these figures rose to 36% and 19% respectively.

Commenting on the research, Stuart Greenhill, senior director of segments at LexisNexis UK, said: “To remain competitive, firms will need to deliver a superior, data-driven legal service, at the same cost or lower, and at pace — and to keep clients informed of any legal or regulatory developments.”

“Achieving all this without the help of modern technology will be difficult. To secure client relationships, firms will need to invest in a streamlined, data-driven client offering,” Greenhill added.

This research comes at an exciting time for AI and the law. Earlier this week Linklaters put different AI models to the test with a series of questions on English law, with the more recent programmes showing clear improvements and progress in providing accurate and useful legal advice.