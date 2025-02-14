Ban for law firm consultant who glassed pub-goer

Convicted of GBH and criminal damage



A law firm consultant has been barred from working in the legal profession after throwing a glass at the head of a pub-goer, leaving him with a scar.

Saul Oyefeso, who was employed as a consultant in the personal injury department of Hawkins Law for periods in 2019 and 2020, became aggressive when a group of drinkers at a pub in Preston told him to “leave them alone”. Oyefeso repeatedly interrupted their conversations and, according to local newspaper reports, even offered them legal advice. He then followed the group out of the pub, carrying a glass and a bottle.

After some exchanges with the group, Oyefeso threw the bottle at one pub-goer but instead hit the window of a nearby takeaway, resulting in £500 worth of damage. He then launched the glass at his target, causing “a laceration which bled profusely”. The man did not receive hospital treatment but was left with a scar across the back of his head.

Charged with grievous bodily harm without intent and criminal damage, Oyefeso pleaded guilty and was sentenced with 16 months imprisonment.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has now issued a section 43 order against Oyefeso, preventing him from being employed in any regulated firm without its prior approval.

The SRA determined that the incident cast doubt over Oyefeso’s “integrity and compliance with law abiding behaviour”. It was decided that his employment “would diminish public trust and confidence in the legal profession and in the delivery of legal services”, especially as he was employed in a public-facing role at his firm.

Oyefeso has been ordered to pay £600 in costs.