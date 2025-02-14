PostsNews

Ban for law firm consultant who glassed pub-goer

Avatar photo

By Lydia Fontes on

Convicted of GBH and criminal damage


A law firm consultant has been barred from working in the legal profession after throwing a glass at the head of a pub-goer, leaving him with a scar.

Saul Oyefeso, who was employed as a consultant in the personal injury department of Hawkins Law for periods in 2019 and 2020, became aggressive when a group of drinkers at a pub in Preston told him to “leave them alone”. Oyefeso repeatedly interrupted their conversations and, according to local newspaper reports, even offered them legal advice. He then followed the group out of the pub, carrying a glass and a bottle.

After some exchanges with the group, Oyefeso threw the bottle at one pub-goer but instead hit the window of a nearby takeaway, resulting in £500 worth of damage. He then launched the glass at his target, causing “a laceration which bled profusely”. The man did not receive hospital treatment but was left with a scar across the back of his head.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Charged with grievous bodily harm without intent and criminal damage, Oyefeso pleaded guilty and was sentenced with 16 months imprisonment.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has now issued a section 43 order against Oyefeso, preventing him from being employed in any regulated firm without its prior approval.

The SRA determined that the incident cast doubt over Oyefeso’s “integrity and compliance with law abiding behaviour”. It was decided that his employment “would diminish public trust and confidence in the legal profession and in the delivery of legal services”, especially as he was employed in a public-facing role at his firm.

Oyefeso has been ordered to pay £600 in costs.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Office manager caught using law firm’s credit card to buy champagne

Booze delivered to home address

Feb 5 2025 8:47am
2
news

Ban for ex-Magic Circle IT worker who sexually abused child

Possessed over 150 indecent images

Jan 31 2025 8:53am
4
news

Drug dealing duo barred from legal profession

Worked for same law firm

Jan 27 2025 8:13am
7