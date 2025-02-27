CMS expands in Hong Kong through alliance tie-up

Global firm bolsters Asia presence



CMS has bolstered its presence in Asia with the merger of its Hong Kong operations, bringing together its local alliance firm Lau, Horton & Wise and CMS Hasche Sigle to form CMS Hong Kong.

The newly unified firm, comprising over 40 lawyers, including 15 partners, will be led by disputes partner Steven Wise as office managing partner. Wise joined the firm six years ago from RPC and has overseen the expansion of CMS’s disputes and international arbitration practices in the region.

CMS has been operating in association with Lau, Horton & Wise since 2018, a strategic partnership that paved the way for the merger. In Hong Kong, foreign law firms are restricted from practising local law independently but can do so through official associations with domestic firms. After three years of affiliation, a full merger is permitted under local regulations.

Commenting on the tie-up, Wise said:

“The combination represents a significant step forward for the CMS brand in Hong Kong. By bringing together the expertise of Lau, Horton & Wise and CMS Hasche Sigle, we are creating a stronger platform that allows us to deliver a broader and more integrated range of services that clients need.”

In addition to Hong Kong, CMS has a presence in Beijing, Shanghai, and Singapore, supporting its network of over 6,300 lawyers across 84 offices globally.

In January, Legal Cheek reported that CMS had initiated a second round of redundancies in just over a year, placing up to 15 roles in its London real estate team at risk.

Despite a 7.2% increase in UK revenue for the 2023-24 financial year, reaching £734.7 million, the firm’s global profit per equity partner (PEP) declined by 4%, dropping from £771,000 to £741,559.