Monday morning round-up

AI-generated child sex abuse images targeted with new laws [BBC News]

Early guilty plea should knock 40pc off jail time, says top barrister Mary Prior [Telegraph] (£)

Sara Sharif judge is named as Alison Raeside after appeal [The Times] (£)

Sanctioned Russian billionaire files London bankruptcy petition against former associate [Financial Times] (£)

‘My life as a blind lawyer in Ukraine’s frontline city’ [Telegraph] (£)

Family court: Pathfinder pilot to support abuse victims extended [BBC News]

Tony Blair branded ‘apolitical’ Keir Starmer an ‘out-of-touch human rights lawyer’ amid claims the Prime Minis [Mail Online]

Australian lawyer caught using ChatGPT filed court documents referencing ‘non-existent’ cases [The Guardian]

Dodgy lawyers who help illegal migrants game the ­system to stay in ­UK face legal crackdown [The Sun]

Top lawyer makes fresh call for Prince Andrew to be quizzed by FBI [Mirror]

