Number of pupil barristers continues to rise, data shows

Diversity stats see minor changes



The number of pupil barristers in England and Wales has risen again for the second year in a row.

The latest figures, which cover up to December 2024, show that there are 589 current pupil barristers, an increase of 17, or 3%, on last year. This contributes to the 2% growth in barristers overall, with a net increase of 303 junior practitioners, and 44 silks.

Within this group the proportion of female pupils has fallen slightly by 1%, although remains at just over 58% of the total cohort. This figure isn’t reflected further up the ladder, however, with the overall percentage of female barristers at 43.2%, dipping to just 21.1% among silks.

The same is true for pupils from minority ethnic backgrounds, with the figure dropping 0.4% from 24.9% to 24.5%. This compares to the 19% of the working age population who identify as part of the group.

Within this Asian/Asian British people make up 12.4% of all pupils and 8% of the population, with Black/Black British adding 3.6% compared to 5.4%, and Mixed/Multiple ethnic groups adding 7.2%, compared to 1.9%.

There is again a disparity further up, with 17.3% of all barristers coming from minority ethnic backgrounds, and only 10.2% of silks.

Whilst 80.8% of the working population identify as white, this compares to 75.5% of pupils, 82.1% of non-KCs, and 89.2% of silks.

Commenting on the report, BSB director-general Mark Neale said:

“It is encouraging to see that over the last year the Bar has continued to become more representative of the society that it serves. Nonetheless, there are still significant disparities, including between the proportion of the Bar who are female and the proportion of KCs who are female and between proportion of the Bar who come from a minority ethnic background and the proportion of KCs who come from a minority ethnic background.”

“Breaking down these barriers to progress is therefore key and this data reinforces why our equality, diversity and inclusion work is crucial, including our continuing review of the Equality Rules and the development of our new five year strategy, Neale continued. “We very much look forward to the dialogue with the profession on the revision of the Equality Rules proposed by Barabara Mills KC in her inaugural address.”

