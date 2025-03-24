Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Paul Weiss chair says Trump executive order could have destroyed law firm [Financial Times] (£)

Law firms are private equity’s next target in the hunt for deals [The Times] (£)

China’s ‘red circle’ law firms snap up partners from US rivals [Financial Times] (£)

Oligarch’s ex faces £2m legal bill to sue her divorce lawyer [The Times] (£)

Facebook to stop targeting ads at UK woman after legal fight [BBC News]

With New Decree, Trump Seeks to Cow the Legal Profession [New York Times] (£)

White House reportedly halts funding for legal aid for unaccompanied migrant children [The Guardian]

Controversy erupts in India as wads of cash found at senior judge’s home [Independent]

Teachers in divorce ‘limbo’ take pension valuation legal action [BBC News]

Risk Or Revolution: Will AI Replace Lawyers? [Forbes]

“How on earth is that legal? hahaha” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

