Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Top US law firms balk at backing Perkins’ challenge to Trump sanctions [Financial Times] (£)

Trump Suffers Day of Losses in His Retribution Campaign Against Law Firms [New York Times] (£)

‘Two-tier justice’ row: Government plans to change law to overrule Sentencing Council [Sky News]

Shorter family court hearings ‘encouraging’, says minister [BBC News]

Team of barristers lined up by Rachel Reeves to fight High Court case against her school fees tax… are all privately educated themselves [Mail Online]

Banks aim to reverse crunch appeal court victory for car buyers [The Guardian]

Big Law’s Big Lawyer to Fight Trump Is a Conservative Superstar [Bloomberg]

Man City cough up £30 MILLION on lawyers to fight Premier League’s 115 charges – more than star defender’s wages [The Sun]

Designers say plans for UK copyright law risk ‘running roughshod’ over sector [The Guardian]

Dementia-stricken dad, 82, who faced losing his home wins landmark legal victory [Express]

Hyundai facing legal action over car that can be stolen ‘effortlessly in seconds’ [The Guardian]

Trainee solicitor to tackle toughest foot race on earth [Oxford Mail]

“Congratulations to those who passed the SQE but the whole concept of the SQE is laughable. Passing an exam does not make you a good solicitor. The traditional LPC and TC route were not broken and create more well rounded solicitors…” [Legal Cheek comments]

