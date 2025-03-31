PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Top US law firms balk at backing Perkins’ challenge to Trump sanctions [Financial Times] (£)

Trump Suffers Day of Losses in His Retribution Campaign Against Law Firms [New York Times] (£)

‘Two-tier justice’ row: Government plans to change law to overrule Sentencing Council [Sky News]

Shorter family court hearings ‘encouraging’, says minister [BBC News]

Team of barristers lined up by Rachel Reeves to fight High Court case against her school fees tax… are all privately educated themselves [Mail Online]

Banks aim to reverse crunch appeal court victory for car buyers [The Guardian]

Big Law’s Big Lawyer to Fight Trump Is a Conservative Superstar [Bloomberg]

Man City cough up £30 MILLION on lawyers to fight Premier League’s 115 charges – more than star defender’s wages [The Sun]

Designers say plans for UK copyright law risk ‘running roughshod’ over sector [The Guardian]

Dementia-stricken dad, 82, who faced losing his home wins landmark legal victory [Express]

Hyundai facing legal action over car that can be stolen ‘effortlessly in seconds’ [The Guardian]

Trainee solicitor to tackle toughest foot race on earth [Oxford Mail]

“Congratulations to those who passed the SQE but the whole concept of the SQE is laughable. Passing an exam does not make you a good solicitor. The traditional LPC and TC route were not broken and create more well rounded solicitors…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

STARTS TODAY: The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Law Fair 2025 [Apply Now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

City lawyer speaks out after aspiring solicitor faces SQE fee clawback from top law firm

Failed challenging exams, leading to the withdrawal of TC offer

4 days ago
44
Man receiving cash bonus
news

Winston & Strawn raises London NQ pay to £160,000

Trainee pay bumped up too

3 days ago
3
news

WilmerHale pulled into Trump’s escalating war on BigLaw

New exec order cites firm's ties to ex-US special counsel in Trump-Russia probe

3 days ago