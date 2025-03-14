PostsNews

The best social media posts of the week   

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Opening statements don’t get the same attention as closing arguments. Too bad. A good opening is a map for the jury… [Miller Leonard on LinkedIn]

Well this didn’t age well… [Emma Geale on LinkedIn]

This is dumb… [Matt Margolis on Threads]

💅🏻 📱 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Picture this. It’s 2027. No one manually reviews contracts anymore. AI contract review tools are the norm. [Electra Japonas on LinkedIn]

Classic Monday [Litigation God on Instagram]

Honest LinkedIn — Law student edition [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

