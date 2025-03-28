The best social media posts of the week 

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
Law firm tries to claw back SQE fees from student [Chris Lee on LinkedIn]
I am all about that Corporate Life™ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
If at first you don’t succeed, apply again… [Helen Dawson on LinkedIn]
Your honour, we have group chat privilege [@ItsMattsLaw on X]
your honor we have group chat privilege
— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) March 26, 2025
ChatGPT fails to reflect diversity at the bar [Lola-Rose A on LinkedIn]
Pret at 9:30 am [Joanna Hardy-Susskind on X]
I’m in a Pret with a security guard on the door and the staff are kitted out with bodyworn cameras. It’s 9:30am.
How did law and order end up here? They just want to sell sandwiches.
— Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) March 26, 2025
Five quick-fire tips to improve your mooting [Louisdoeslaw on TikTok]
@louisandthelaw Mooting is a strange word 😅 #lawtok #barrister #lawstudent #fyp #mooting #mocktrial ♬ Dreamy Girl – Headphone Chill Girl
Six years ago I was sitting in a law firm; now I live in Bali [Brian Dixon on LinkedIn]
If there’s one thing we can learn from Adolescence, it’s that red-pill culture kills people… and the law reinforces it [Mary-Grace Olu on TikTok]
@marygraceolu
Ticks should be avoided [@Cortina on X]
They actually say "ticks should be avoided" and as ticks are parasitic arachnids I totally agree they should be avoided, as should fleas and headlice. It's all that wig wearing, not good. 👍
— John Nevill (@cortina) March 25, 2025
Join the conversation