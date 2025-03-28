PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones
Law firm tries to claw back SQE fees from student [Chris Lee on LinkedIn]

I am all about that Corporate Life™ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

If at first you don’t succeed, apply again… [Helen Dawson on LinkedIn]

Your honour, we have group chat privilege [@ItsMattsLaw on X]

ChatGPT fails to reflect diversity at the bar [Lola-Rose A on LinkedIn]

Pret at 9:30 am [Joanna Hardy-Susskind on X]

Five quick-fire tips to improve your mooting [Louisdoeslaw on TikTok]

@louisandthelaw Mooting is a strange word 😅 #lawtok #barrister #lawstudent #fyp #mooting #mocktrial ♬ Dreamy Girl – Headphone Chill Girl

Six years ago I was sitting in a law firm; now I live in Bali [Brian Dixon on LinkedIn]

If there’s one thing we can learn from Adolescence, it’s that red-pill culture kills people… and the law reinforces it [Mary-Grace Olu on TikTok]

@marygraceolu

♬ original sound – Mary-Grace | Law,Fashion,Life

Ticks should be avoided [@Cortina on X]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

City lawyer speaks out after aspiring solicitor faces SQE fee clawback from top law firm

Failed challenging exams, leading to the withdrawal of TC offer

1 day ago
39
news

Aspiring solicitor barred after accessing case study and model answers before Macfarlanes assessment day

Worked as a paralegal at City firm

3 days ago
20
Courtroom door
news

Judicial watchdog issues formal warning to magistrate for suggesting he would punish youth offenders by cutting off parts of their anatomy

Ill-judged joke

1 day ago
4