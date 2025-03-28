The best social media posts of the week 

A round-up of online musings, memes and more



Law firm tries to claw back SQE fees from student [Chris Lee on LinkedIn]

I am all about that Corporate Life™ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

If at first you don’t succeed, apply again… [Helen Dawson on LinkedIn]

Your honour, we have group chat privilege [@ItsMattsLaw on X]

your honor we have group chat privilege — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) March 26, 2025

ChatGPT fails to reflect diversity at the bar [Lola-Rose A on LinkedIn]

Pret at 9:30 am [Joanna Hardy-Susskind on X]

I’m in a Pret with a security guard on the door and the staff are kitted out with bodyworn cameras. It’s 9:30am. How did law and order end up here? They just want to sell sandwiches. — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) March 26, 2025

Five quick-fire tips to improve your mooting [Louisdoeslaw on TikTok]

Six years ago I was sitting in a law firm; now I live in Bali [Brian Dixon on LinkedIn]

If there’s one thing we can learn from Adolescence, it’s that red-pill culture kills people… and the law reinforces it [Mary-Grace Olu on TikTok]

Ticks should be avoided [@Cortina on X]