Another BigLaw firm strikes deal with Trump

Willkie follows Paul Weiss and Skadden



Willkie Farr & Gallagher has become the latest US giant to strike a deal with President Donald Trump in order to avoid a potentially costly executive order.

The deal will see Willkie provide pro bono legal support amounting to $100 million to projects agreed upon with the current US administration and end diversity-based hiring practices. It follows similar agreements struck with Paul Weiss and Skadden.

Trump has been targeting prominent US law firms that currently or previously employed lawyers involved in investigations into him or who have led legal challenges against his policies.

At least some firms, including Perkins Coie, have taken steps to challenge the sanctions imposed by Trump, while others have chosen to cut deals.

In an internal email to staff, Willkie’s leadership team described the move as an “incredibly difficult decision” and acknowledged that it is “not welcomed by some”.

Legal Cheek previously reported that Paul Weiss had agreed to a $40 million pro bono deal, with chair Brad Karp explaining that an executive order “could easily have destroyed our firm”. Meanwhile, Skadden reached a $100 million agreement with the president, with executive partner Jeremy London stating it was in the best interests of the firm’s lawyers and clients.