Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Lawyers urged to quit City law firm that struck deal with Trump [The Telegraph] (£)

Trans protests to be held in London and Edinburgh after Supreme Court ruling [The Standard]

What does UK Supreme Court’s ruling on legal definition of a woman mean for sport? [The Athletic] (£)

The little-known law firm behind the biggest case in UK history [Financial Times] (£)

A day inside Britain’s ‘embarrassing’ court system (with the country’s former top policeman) [The Telegraph] (£)

Hillsborough Law draft ‘a betrayal’ of families – lawyer [BBC News]

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first [Financial Times] (£)

Trump wants to take away Harvard’s funding. Two Republican lawyers are trying to stop him [The Telegraph] (£)

Wake Up Call: Big Law Does Poorly With Climate, Students Say [Bloomberg Law]

Could Trump invoke another rarely-used law at the border? [BBC News]

Judge resigns after being caught harboring illegal Venezuelan gangster at family home [Mail Online]

Greenwich park ice cream van sparks legal battle with council [BBC News]

“This just shows the poor culture at many firms. As a qualified solicitor of many years I’ve made mistakes and seen those alot more experienced than me doing the same. The best thing to do is to fess up and be proactive in admitting the error and correcting it. Ive found the Court do generally allow relief if the circumstances are explained, if only this paralegal explained the admin error.” [Legal Cheek comments]

