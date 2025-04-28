LegalEdCon 2025: First batch of speakers announced 

Law training experts join influencers and academics at Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference

The first group of speakers for LegalEdCon 2025 has been officially unveiled today as excitement builds for Legal Cheek's annual in-person conference next month.

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 15 May 2025. Now in its eighth year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking.

The speakers (first batch) 🎤

• Julie Swan, Director of Education and Training, Solicitors Regulation Authority

• Colin Shaw, Head of Learning and Development (EMEA), Norton Rose Fulbright

• Thom Brooks, Professor of Law and Government, Durham University Law School

• Tom Wicksteed, Academy Manager, Mishcon de Reya

• Charlie Moore, Senior Paralegal, Kingsley Napley

• Charlotte Wanendeya, Head of Law, BPP University Law School

• Alisa Gray, Director of Learning, BARBRI

• Morette Jackson, Director of Business Development, The University of Law

Further speakers will be announced in the run up to the conference.

Over the course of the day-long conference, through a series of short talks and panel discussions, the speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training. This will include Gen Z’s expectations of the workplace, addressing the trainee skills gap, and a deep dive into the psychology of learning.

Other topics up for discussion will be the SQE and diversity meets politics. The day will conclude with a special key note featuring several high-profile solicitors and solicitors-to-be who are making their mark through social media.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Final Release tickets are now available.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors.