LegalEdCon 2025: First batch of speakers announced 

Law training experts join influencers and academics at Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference

From top left to bottom right: Julie Swan, Director of Education and Training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority; Colin Shaw, Head of Learning and Development (EMEA) at Norton Rose Fulbright; Thom Brooks, Professor of Law and Government at Durham University Law School; Tom Wicksteed, Academy Manager at Mishcon de Reya; Charlie Moore, Senior Paralegal at Kingsley Napley; Charlotte Wanendeya, Head of Law at BPP University Law School; Alisa Gray, Director of Learning at BARBRI; Morette Jackson, Director of Business Development at The University of Law

The first group of speakers for LegalEdCon 2025 has been officially unveiled today as excitement builds for Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference next month. Secure your place.

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 15 May 2025. Now in its eighth year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking.

The speakers (first batch) 🎤

Julie Swan, Director of Education and Training, Solicitors Regulation Authority

Colin Shaw, Head of Learning and Development (EMEA), Norton Rose Fulbright

Thom Brooks, Professor of Law and Government, Durham University Law School

Tom Wicksteed, Academy Manager, Mishcon de Reya

Charlie Moore, Senior Paralegal, Kingsley Napley

Charlotte Wanendeya, Head of Law, BPP University Law School

Alisa Gray, Director of Learning, BARBRI

Morette Jackson, Director of Business Development, The University of Law

Further speakers will be announced in the run up to the conference.

Over the course of the day-long conference, through a series of short talks and panel discussions, the speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training. This will include Gen Z’s expectations of the workplace, addressing the trainee skills gap, and a deep dive into the psychology of learning.

Other topics up for discussion will be the SQE and diversity meets politics. The day will conclude with a special key note featuring several high-profile solicitors and solicitors-to-be who are making their mark through social media.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with The College of Legal Practice as a silver sponsor.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.

