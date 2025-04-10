Likes, shares and legal affairs: Can social media influence your career in law?

Law grad and real estate paralegal, Dara Antova, shares the benefits and risks of embracing social media in the legal industry



Over the past decade, a new breed of legal professionals has emerged — ‘lawfluencers’. These modern-day legal commentators have amassed thousands of followers across platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok, and their numbers only continue to rise. From sharing insights into their daily work routines to documenting their journeys into the legal profession and discussing legal concepts, lawfluencers are reshaping how the industry interacts with the public.

When used strategically, social media can be a powerful tool for legal professionals, revolutionising the way they promote themselves and their firms. It provides a platform for networking, education, and community, allowing lawyers to cultivate a personal brand and expand their professional reach. Firms, too, can leverage their employees’ online presence to showcase their workplace culture and unique strengths. However, social media is a double-edged sword – while it offers substantial benefits, it also comes with risks that legal professionals cannot afford to ignore.

Many perceptions of lawyers are shaped by television shows like Suits and endless Quora discussions debating whether the legal profession is as glamorous as it appears on screen further supports this portrayal. The reality, at least in the UK, is starkly different. While the legal profession remains fascinating and rewarding, it is far from the fictional courtrooms. More importantly, in an era where every online action is scrutinised, real-life lawyers-especially those with an active social media presence-have far less room for error than their TV counterparts.

Social media is constantly evolving, making it difficult to pinpoint what is definitively right or wrong when it comes to online behaviour. While the internet offers a range of courses on professional social media etiquette, tailored even to the legal profession, the lines remain blurred. These courses encourage lawyers to think critically about their online presence and highlight the professional and ethical dilemmas that can arise from seemingly harmless posts.

The benefits

LinkedIn, for example, has cemented itself as the go-to platform for professional networking, career growth, and industry discussions. It allows lawyers to connect with colleagues, find job opportunities and establish business relationships. Some legal professionals have become so influential on LinkedIn that their engagement levels rival those of mainstream social media celebrities.

In a previous Legal Cheek article, Simon Marshall, CEO of TBD Marketing, describes this phenomenon: “Super-influencers are rewriting the rulebook, turning personal engagement into measurable business value. Rather than holding these rising stars back with corporate communications rules and strict brand guidelines, firms should see them as brand ambassadors, harnessing their influence to amplify the company’s reach.”

In today’s digital landscape, a strong social media presence can be an asset, helping lawyers distinguish themselves and showcase their passions, interests, and values. While law firms are ultimately businesses focused on profitability, they also recognise the value of individuality. A robotic, personality-free workforce is hardly appealing. Lawyers who can voice their opinions-within reason-on relevant topics and use their platforms to inform and assist others are increasingly valued.

The risks

Despite the many advantages of social media, lawyers must tread carefully. Under the SRA Code of Conduct, legal professionals are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism. The code outlines the ethical expectations placed on solicitors. Even though social media is often considered a personal space, if a lawyer’s online activity breaches the SRA’s standards, the consequences can be severe-whether fairly or unfairly.

In some cases, social media missteps have led to disciplinary action, including dismissals. Importantly, this applies even if the content was posted outside of working hours. If your firm has a social media policy, following it to the letter is essential. If they don’t have one, you might want to suggest they implement one-for their sake and yours. A well-defined policy protects both employees and the firm’s reputation. However, even in the absence of an official policy, certain online behaviours can still lead to disciplinary consequences.

If you aspire to be a lawfluencer, or already are one, think before you post. Ask yourself: Could your social media activity be considered serious enough to damage your firm’s reputation? Are you unintentionally providing legal advice online? This could land you in trouble.

Another misconception is that privacy settings provide complete protection. They don’t. Once something is posted online, you lose control over where it may end up. Screenshots, reposts, and shares mean that even deleted content can continue to circulate indefinitely.

In the UK, employees who believe they have been unfairly dismissed due to social media activity can take their case to the Employment Tribunal (ET). The ET evaluates whether the dismissal was justified by considering factors such as the employer’s social media policy, the severity of the post in question, and whether proper disciplinary procedures were followed.

Past tribunal cases have produced mixed outcomes. In some instances, dismissals were upheld when employees’ posts were deemed damaging to the employer’s reputation. In others, the tribunal ruled in favour of employees, finding that the employer had overreacted or failed to follow a fair disciplinary process.

How to embrace the trend

Regardless of your stance on lawfluencers, they are undeniably on the rise. For law firms, this presents an opportunity to position themselves competitively by embracing the trend rather than resisting it. For individual lawyers, the decision to build an online presence is personal. You won’t necessarily miss out on career growth if you choose to remain offline, but for those interested in speaking engagements, networking events, or industry recognition, social media can be a game-changer.

However, lawfluencers must remain honest and transparent. Some portray a picture-perfect legal career, showcasing an effortless work-life balance that may not reflect reality. While success stories are inspiring, it’s crucial to acknowledge that not every experience is smooth sailing. Aspiring lawyers often look up to these influencers, so maintaining authenticity is essential.

To post or not to post? Social media is a powerful tool that can either elevate or jeopardise a legal career. It offers incredible opportunities for business development and personal branding, but it also comes with responsibilities. Lawyers must strike a balance between engaging with their audience and ensuring their online activity aligns with professional standards.

So, before you hit post, ask yourself: Would I be comfortable defending this post or comment in front of my firm’s managing partner- or worse, in a disciplinary hearing? If the answer is no, it’s probably best left in the drafts.

Dara Antova is currently a real estate paralegal, after graduating from her LLB with first class honours last summer.