Monday morning round-up

Freshfields only large firm to sign on in support of legal fight against Donald Trump [Financial Times] (£)
UK bans fake reviews and ‘sneaky’ hidden fees to protect online shoppers under new law [Independent]
UK lawyer behind the Chagos Islands deal: This fuss will blow over [The Times] (£)
A&O Shearman unveils AI tool to speed up senior legal work [Financial Times] (£)
AI is like having a high-performing junior lawyer, says a leading barrister [Stuff]
Letter: It’s entirely right Big Law avoids a fight with the administration [Financial Times] (£)
Prince William appoints Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers in shock move [Hello Magazine]
Barrister transfers £5m castle to community group after ‘transphobic abuse’ [STV News]
Liam Gallagher ‘forks out £1,000 an hour for top celebrity lawyer’ to fight ongoing love child court case [Mail Online]
Labour’s blind faith in international law [Prospect]
