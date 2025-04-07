Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Freshfields only large firm to sign on in support of legal fight against Donald Trump [Financial Times] (£)

UK bans fake reviews and ‘sneaky’ hidden fees to protect online shoppers under new law [Independent]

UK lawyer behind the Chagos Islands deal: This fuss will blow over [The Times] (£)

A&O Shearman unveils AI tool to speed up senior legal work [Financial Times] (£)

AI is like having a high-performing junior lawyer, says a leading barrister [Stuff]

Letter: It’s entirely right Big Law avoids a fight with the administration [Financial Times] (£)

Prince William appoints Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers in shock move [Hello Magazine]

Barrister transfers £5m castle to community group after ‘transphobic abuse’ [STV News]

Liam Gallagher ‘forks out £1,000 an hour for top celebrity lawyer’ to fight ongoing love child court case [Mail Online]

Labour’s blind faith in international law [Prospect]

