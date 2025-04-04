The best social media posts of the week 

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

I still vividly remember receiving this letter exactly 25 years ago to the day [Guy Owen on LinkedIn]

“Dear Sirs” I utterly refuse to use this as a greeting in any correspondence. It is so beyond me that, specifically in the legal profession, this is still used on a regular basis [Kitty Rose Fearn on LinkedIn]

Law firm seeks to bankrupt student over failed SQE1 exam… let’s talk about it [Chrissie Wolfe on Tiktok]

I often see people wanting a Paralegal role who don’t have experience and are often rejected for roles for that reason… My advice to anyone looking for a Paralegal, please do consider somebody without experience. [Donna Hart on LinkedIn]

R v Brown [Legal Cheek on X]

R v Brown https://t.co/4we5q9eTd1 — Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) March 31, 2025

Corporate emails are just polite aggression [Archegos Capital on Instagram]

In early 2023, I was made redundant. [Darren Moultrie on LinkedIn]