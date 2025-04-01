UK legal profession launches new Balicitor category

Is this the end of the road for solicitors and barristers?

The UK legal profession is bracing itself for the biggest shake up in a generation as the government announces plans for a new ‘Balicitor’ category combing the solicitor and barrister roles.

Initially Legal Cheek understands that the title will be reserved for top lawyers at Kings Counsel or partner level, with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood framing the change as a strategy to bring together “the best British lawyers under one globally recognised brand”.

But amid further comments this morning on social media by Chancellor Rachel Reeves about “Balicitors being ballistic for growth”, there is speculation that the change could be applied more widely if initial adoption is successful.

“This is about so much more than semantics,” explained Reeves, “and is in fact the latest piece in the jigsaw of our winning strategy to turn Britain into an economic powerhouse.”

The new category comes with its own dress code. Balicitors will be required to wear wigs at all times both inside and outside court as a signal of their status, but encouraged to wear casual clothes such as trainers and jeans as a mark of their approachability.

The Bar Council and Law Society did not immediately respond to requests for comment.