Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

An ‘AI law firm’ offering £2 legal letters wins ‘landmark’ approval [The Financial Times] (£)

Judge blocks Trump exec order in scathing Perkins Coie ruling [The Financial Times] (£)

Assisted Dying Bill to include protections for NHS staff not wishing to take part [The Guardian]

Student groups back legal bid to take Hamas from terrorism list [The Times] (£)

Two Britons take UK to ECtHR over ‘weak’ response to climate crisis [The Guardian]

Trump administration in talks with Rwanda for migrant deal [The Independent]

BBC Arabic journalist wins £14k in employment tribunal following ‘anti-Israel tweets’ [The Telegraph] (£)

UN judge jailed for modern slavery offences [BBC News]

Trump’s tariffs a gift to the mafia [Financial Times] (£)

Kim Kardashian to face ‘grandpa robbers’ at trial [The Times] (£)

Donald Trump to reopen Alcatraz prison [The Standard]

‘Keep jailing domestic abusers’ — government adviser [The Times] (£)

Navy paedophile spared jail [The Telegraph] (£)

BCLP kicks off redundancy consultation [The Lawyer] (£)

Rap group Kneecap tease new music after terrorism investigation launched [The Standard]

