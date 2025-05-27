Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend



Feud between JK Rowling and Jolyon Maugham KC fires up social media [The Times] (£)

Should barristers have to defend the indefensible? Or should they be able to refuse clients? [The Guardian]

Barristers could strike over illegal abortion prosecutions, says lawyer [The Times] (£)

Trump’s Order Targeting Jenner & Block Was Unconstitutional, Judge Rules [New York Times]

Trouble with AI ‘hallucinations’ spreads to big law firms [Reuters]

Rate ‘rigging’ traders say they were scapegoated — now the Supreme Court will decide [BBC News]

UK must impose sanctions on Israel to meet legal obligations, say more than 800 lawyers [The Guardian]

JK Rowling sets up ‘women’s fund’ to support gender-critical legal cases [Pink News]

As clock ticks down on Harry’s security court appeal, why did his pleas fail? [BBC News]

Officials at Premier League clubs at risk of legal action over unlicensed casino sponsors [Sky News]

Organised crime lawyer jailed after £87,000 drug bust at Peterculter home [Press & Journal] (£)

US asset managers’ climate policies face legal test [Financial Times] (£)

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer now? What’s next after her ‘graduation’ ceremony [Independent]

Big city cartel lawyer arrested for ‘doing the bidding’ of murderous clients in major drug trafficking bust [Mail Online]

“The most common questions asked as a solicitor are ‘what time is lunch?’ And ‘will the slides be sent after the meeting?’ So those might be worth asking.” [Legal Cheek comments]

