PostsAdvice

‘What questions should I ask at the end of a TC interview?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Advice needed

In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring solicitor has been invited to a training contract assessment centre, but needs advice on what to ask their interviewers.

“Hi Legal Cheek, I have an assessment centre coming up which involves an interview with two senior lawyers from the firm. I know I should prepare some questions to ask them at the end of the interview but I’m really struggling. I want to seem well-informed but not too intense/pushy and I definitely don’t want to be too personal. Am I meant to ask them about law? About the firm? About their careers? Help!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘I’m an international student aiming for a City law career – which law school is right for me?’

Durham vs. Queen Mary

May 16 2025 8:23am
17
news

‘I’ve secured pupillage, but I’m unsure about the set. Should I accept or reapply?’

Bar hopeful in bind over career decision

Apr 22 2025 9:46am
20
news

‘I’ve got solicitor apprenticeship offers from two Magic Circle firms and a top US firm – how do I choose?’

Big decision

Apr 15 2025 8:51am
25