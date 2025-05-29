How Gen Z lawyers are transforming the legal profession from within

S.K. Amir, University of London LLM graduate, examines how Gen Z is influencing change within law



For years, the legal profession has been an industry defined by tradition: with billable hours, hierarchical firm structures, and a “sink-or-swim” atmosphere that endorses overwork instead of a work-life balance. However, Generation Z’s entry into the profession has caused subtle but significant changes in legal organisations.

Because Gen Z lawyers and law students come from a more socially conscious and digitally connected generation, they place more emphasis on values such as transparency and emotional well-being. Generation Z has begun to reconstruct what a legal career entails, ranging from grassroots online advocacy to discussions concerning mental health. These subtle changes have begun to shift the legal industry’s culture from within.

How the legal profession has gone online

In order to share legal knowledge and highlight their professional expertise, Gen Z lawyers in the UK are increasingly using social media sites like LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok. A large number of young solicitors and aspiring barristers in the UK create “Know Your Rights” videos, frequently posted on TikTok, which aim to educate viewers on their legal rights. These videos make legal information more approachable and relatable for younger audiences.

One such examples is the well-known TikTok creator and solicitor @theblacklawyer (real name: Tobiloba Adeyemi) who creates brief educational videos about UK legal rights, such as housing issues, police powers, and stop and search procedures. His material seeks to teach Gen Z viewers how to use the legal system and recognise their rights in commonplace circumstances. The influence of these “lawfluencers” on YouTube and TikTok is demonstrated by the fact that social media campaigns about topics like criminal justice reform and student loan relief have gotten far more traction than traditional media coverage.

Meanwhile, UK legal institutions are starting to realize how effective social media is as a tool for outreach. Gen Z’s digital fluency enables them to interact with the public in ways that legal professionals from other generations struggle to. The Law Society of England and Wales has recognised that younger generations are driving change in the way that legal information is accessed and shared.

A new transparent approach to mental health

In contrast to earlier generations, Gen Z lawyers are more likely to be open about mental health, talking candidly about issues like burnout and therapy. According to a 2024 Mental Health UK survey, one in three employees between the ages of 18 and 24 took time off because of stress, whereas only one in ten employees over the age of 55 did the same. With younger workers more likely to seek therapy, take mental health days, and support self-care, this demonstrates a generational shift towards emphasising psychological safety in the workplace.

In order to promote an open culture, Gen Z uses social media sites like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to share personal narratives, de-stigmatise therapy, and inform peers about mental health issues. However, stigma still exists, according to a 2022 McKinsey Health Institute study.

In response, younger professionals and lawyers are pushing for changes like flexible work schedules and “no-email” weekends in UK workplaces.

A different attitude to professional success

Success for Generation Z in the UK is increasingly determined by personal autonomy and purpose-driven work rather than just by status or income. Legal Business claims that Gen Z lawyers in the UK are increasingly looking for jobs that fit with their personal values, putting social impact and work-life balance ahead of the conventional appeal of high-paying jobs in big law firms.

A dedication to social responsibility among younger legal professionals is shown by organisations such as LawWorks, which assist UK solicitors and law students in offering free legal advice to people and community groups who cannot afford it and are not eligible for legal aid.

Personal autonomy and flexibility are also valued highly by this generation. According to a Fiverr survey conducted in 2024, 44% of Gen Zers in the UK (those between the ages of 16 and 26) stated that flexible working hours were their top career priority, demonstrating a strong preference for autonomy over traditional 9–5 jobs. Gen Z lawyers are no exception: according to a report by Trowers & Hamlins, this generation expects inclusive, collaborative cultures where psychological safety, emotional intelligence, and flexibility are just as crucial as technical proficiency

Established legal institutions are responding to these changing preferences. To appeal to this values-driven generation, they have implemented ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and diversity-focused positions. In an effort to promote social mobility within the industry, Simmons & Simmons, for example, has committed that 20% of its partners will be from lower socioeconomic backgrounds by 2029.

Gen Z vs law firm culture

The rise of Generation Z professionals in the UK legal industry has spurred intergenerational discussions, with some senior figures calling them “entitled” or unmotivated. Critics contend that Gen Z’s focus on work-life balance, mental health, and flexibility goes too far against established professional norms.

Aaron Baer, a partner at Renno & Co., provided a noteworthy example of this tension on LinkedIn, stating that many firms view Gen Z lawyers as “soft and entitled.” Baer argues that Gen Z’s demands, including clear expectations, meaningful work, and real mental health support, are reasonable and represent a change in workplace values. A roundtable discussion in the Law Society Gazette highlighted this generational gap even more by revealing senior lawyers’ worries about Gen Z’s alleged incapacity to manage criticism and their inclination for flexible work schedules.

Despite these objections, many feel that the approach of Gen Z lawyers will benefit the legal profession. Gen Z values open communication, respect for boundaries, and access to mental health resources, according to LawCare’s “Let’s Talk About Gen Z” webinar. These priorities may help create a more positive work environment.

Some UK law firms are adjusting by putting flexible working models into place and giving mental health support top priority in response to the changing expectations of younger lawyers. The goal of these modifications is to close the generational divide and build a more sustainable and inclusive legal profession.

Conclusion

Gen Z lawyers are subtly but significantly changing the legal landscape in the UK. They are opposing firm hierarchy and promoting flattened structures, open mentorship, and resources for well-being. They can use digital platforms like LinkedIn and TikTok to educate peers, discuss legal matters, and expose antiquated practices. Their technological prowess is forcing businesses to rethink not just internal procedures but also how they interact with current and potential employees.

Not all members of the profession, though, are at ease with this change. On websites like Legal Cheek and LinkedIn, senior solicitors and barristers have expressed their worries about whether Gen Z’s inclination for flexible work schedules and tech-first research tools jeopardizes legal education. However, Gen Zers contend that emotional openness and self-care promote rather than impede professional success. They see the legal profession as a tool for change as well as a career, and they are unreservedly advocating for a profession that reflects the society they wish to live in. The question is, can conventional UK law firms adapt?

S.K. Amir is an aspiring writer with an academic background in law, having completed the LLB and LLM at the University of London. She has a strong interest in storytelling and legal analysis, and is always open to exploring topics that require depth, nuance, and a spark of originality.