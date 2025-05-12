Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

LLM vs LLB: the case for junior lawyers is undermined by AI [Financial Times] (£)

UK Lawyers for Israel condemned over claim war may reduce obesity in Gaza [The Guardian]

What is habeas corpus and why might Donald Trump want to suspend it? [BBC News]

Push by private equity and Big Four into law sparks California backlash [Financial Times] (£)

Anonymous pizza orders sent to judges ruling on Trump cases prompt ‘fear and intimidation’ [Independent]

Government plan major reforms to legal immigration [Sky News]

Trial lawyer reveals the word that usually exposes when someone is lying [Mail Online]

UK’s F-35 exports more important than stopping genocide, lawyers to argue [The Guardian]

SRA seeks 23% budget increase to tackle ‘shifting risks’ [Today’s Conveyancer]

“Ah yes, the CRAP initiative.” [Legal Cheek comments]

