NRF hands junior lawyers £500 to schmooze clients

Drinks are on Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) has launched a Client Relationship Associate programme which will hand associates a £500 business development budget as it gives them responsibility for managing client relationships.

The programme gives more junior lawyers responsibility for the “development, growth and proactive management of specific client relationships”, plus supporting roles in client strategy. Alongside coaching, lawyers on the scheme are given a £500 business development budget to “assist with client development activities”.

Piloted in London in 2024 and now involving nearly 40 associates, the firm says the programme’s roll out “underscored business appetite” and “scalability”. NRF is now looking to launch the initiative in the rest of the Europe, Middle East and Americas (EMEA) region.

The firm says the idea is to give the “next generation” the tools to build long-term commercial relationships earlier in their careers. It’s also designed to help juniors and clients “unlock the benefits” from the firm’s 50+ global offices.

Partner Madhavi Gosavi, who sponsors the initiative, said:

“This programme gives clients dedicated contact points whilst giving associates the opportunity, tools and skills to build long-term relationships throughout their careers.”

As Gosavi once revealed to Legal Cheek, traditionally, top partners “find” clients and other senior lawyers “mind” these relationships. Juniors, meanwhile, “grind” work out before gaining responsibility. This initiative promises to give associates opportunities to rejig that format.

NRF says the scheme will complement other programmes including a Next Generation Board and an innovation initiative that “gives associates uncapped billable hours credit for work on the development of standalone client products and services”.