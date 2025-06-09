David Cameron joins DLA Piper

Former PM takes consultancy role at global giant



Former Prime Minister David Cameron has joined DLA Piper as a consultant, following reports last month that he was in discussions about a possible role at the global law firm.

Cameron served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, stepping down after the Brexit referendum result. He returned to politics in 2023 as Foreign Secretary under Rishi Sunak and was appointed a life peer.

The firm said the ex-PM will provide guidance on the “various geographies in which the firm operates, including on the issue of geopolitical risk”.

“Lord Cameron brings a unique perspective to advising the firm on the evolving global landscape,” said Frank Ryan, DLA Piper’s global co-CEO. “His appointment as consultant further positions us to counsel clients on navigating challenges and seizing opportunity wherever they do business.”

Charles Severs, global Co-CEO at DLA Piper, added: “Lord Cameron’s vast experience in global leadership and policymaking will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team. His insights will significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional legal services to our clients worldwide.”