David Cameron in talks to join DLA Piper

New role for former Prime Minister?



Discussions have been taking place between DLA Piper and David Cameron, who is reportedly considering joining the international firm as a “consultant”.

Cameron was prime minister from 2010 to 2016, when he resigned after losing the Brexit referendum. In 2023, he made his political comeback as foreign secretary under Rishi Sunak and was made a life peer. Now, Cameron could be adding a consultancy role at DLA Piper to his CV.

This would be the latest of the former PM’s advisory roles. He currently advises multiple businesses in the financial sector, including hedge fund Caxton and freight payments business PayCargo.

DLA told Legal Cheek it “will not be commenting on the news at this time”, following this morning’s Financial Times article (£) which reported that “discussions were under way” and that Cameron could “play an important role advising [the firm] on different geographies and geopolitical risks”.

Because he only left government in July 2024, Cameron would need approval from a government advisory body to join DLA Piper. Rules around privileged information mean officials like Cameron need clearance from the body before they are free to take jobs outside government for two years. Though the body can’t block appointments, it can advise the government against allowing them.