Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Law firm clients seek clarity on AI’s potential to cut costs [Financial Times] (£)

Attorney-general attacks Badenoch over call to leave European human rights treaty [Financial Times] (£)

Lord Hermer is preposterously wrong about international law [The Spectator] (£)

Woke barrister Jolyon will find JK Rowling a far tougher opponent than the fox he beat to death [The Telegraph] (£)

US lawyer sanctioned after caught using ChatGPT for court brief [The Guardian]

Law firm Pogust Goodhead sued over £2.2m unpaid legal debts [City A.M.]

Lawyers ask for year-long delay to Lockerbie bombing trial [BBC News]

Will a law change help tackle the rise in unsafe cosmetic treatments? [ITV]

Lawyer wins 100km ultramarathon despite breastfeeding baby [The Times] (£)

Why do lawyers keep using ChatGPT? [The Verge]

Trump tariffs derailed by law firm that received money from his richest backers [The Guardian]

An Ohio lawyer once called in bomb threats to delay court dates. Now, he’s been accused of murdering a client [Independent]

“£36m disappeared while the SRA should have already taken action. Just please don’t do it again, ok?” [Legal Cheek comments]

