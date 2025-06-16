Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Politicians, lawyers and doctors express concern over use of expert witnesses in English courts [The Guardian]

Why couples are paying judges £10,000 to quietly mediate divorce [The Times] (£)

Women Scotland group mulls more legal action after UK supreme court gender ruling [The Guardian]

House of Commons apologises after trans barrister used women’s lavatory [The Telegraph] (£)

Windrush scandal victims got less compensation due to lack of legal advice funding, review finds [The Guardian]

Harrods plots legal action against estate of former owner al-Fayed [Sky News]

EU’s waffle on artificial intelligence law creates huge headache [Politico]

Why is introducing a law to protect hares going at a tortoise’s pace? [Financial Times] (£)

Keir Starmer plots equality law ‘to penalise middle class and privately educated’, Tories claim [Daily Mail]

Amal Clooney puts a twist on structured skirt suit with barrister’s wig for major honor [Hello]

“Leave the watch at home. To paraphrase from a MD at Goldman, there isn’t a single person who is going to be rubbed up the wrong way by an intern not having a Rolex; there is a risk that there is one person who will be rubbed up the wrong way by an intern who does. Taking that risk says more about the intern than the watch itself.” [Legal Cheek comments]

