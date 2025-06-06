The best social media posts of the week

PostsRound-up

🐷 I have Peppa pig to thank for my training contract 🐷 [Becca Horley on LinkedIn]

Boss: “it’ll be easier for us to discuss on a quick call”

Me: [Henry Nelson-Case on LinkedIn]

Ok [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Everyone talks about the “training” you get in biglaw. There is no training. [Eric B. Pacifici on LinkedIn]

Barristers are strictly forbidden – in any case – from refusing to represent a client on the grounds that they find the client objectionable, or that the public might find a client objectionable [Secret Barrister on X]

IP Law, Taylor’s Version [Litigation God on Instagram]

⚖️ The 3 Most Important Traits to Remember as a Student-at-Law [Troy Atkin on LinkedIn]

