The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

I have seen a curious shift in junior lawyers over my years of legal practice [Mei Gong on LinkedIn]

I read a defence yesterday that opened with with the sentence: — “The first defendant can neither confirm nor deny that he is married and the claimant is put to strict proof.” Poor chap – I know the feeling. [Graham Smith on LinkedIn]

finally [Litigation God on Instagram]

In the U.S., “hold harmless” in this context is so weird because no one really knows what it means. Some states say it’s basically indemnity. Some states say it’s an extension of indemnity. Some say it’s exculpatory language. [Matt Margolis on Instagram]

SQE revision 🥲 [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

When the paralegal sees yet another apprentice join the team [Charles Russell Speechlys on TikTok]