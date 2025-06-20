The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Contract law is simple: [Matt Margolis on X]

Contract law is simple: Termination for cause = "If I fuck up, you can kick me out." Termination for convenience = "Even if I don't fuck up, you can still kick me out." Cure = "If I fuck up, you have to tell me and give me time to un-fuck up before you kick me out." — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) June 17, 2025

We’re continuing to fail our next generation of lawyers. [Chrissie Wolfe on LinkedIn]

I was in an advocates’ meeting where a call to reduce the 4600pp bundle was met with the response there was no need, because none of us had to carry it- in deconstructed tree format- to court. Go, paperless working! [Shelly Glaister-Young on LinkedIn]

“Shut up.” That was the statement made by opposing counsel, who has practiced law for over 30 years, during our meet and confer last week. [Elizabeth Taveras on LinkedIn]