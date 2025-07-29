PostsNews

Aspiring lawyers urged to focus on firms’ AI prowess, not just big salaries

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Simmons senior partner argues that top tech could accelerate trainees’ careers


A top lawyer has urged training contract hunters not to focus solely on the eye-watering salaries on offer at some City law firms, but to also consider how these firms are using artificial intelligence (AI) — a factor that could play a defining role in their future legal careers.

This career pointer comes courtesy of Simmons & Simmons senior partner Julian Taylor, who suggests that AI tools could reshape the legal industry’s ongoing “war for talent”, which has driven some newly qualified (NQ) solicitors’ salaries as high as £180,000.

Taylor argues that the career paths of “budding lawyers” are being irrevocably altered by AI, “becoming less linear and hierarchical”, with trainees taking on high-level work much earlier.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Taylor — an employment law specialist helping Simmons on “its journey to becoming a next-generation law firm,” according to his online bio — says young associates who will thrive are those who use AI tools effectively. He advises them to look carefully at how their target firms are adopting the technology and how it can support their long-term career development, rather than getting distracted by six-figure salaries.

But it’s not just AI that should be on the TC checklist for would-be lawyers. Taylor also points to factors like culture, values, and purpose — though he quickly concedes that these often have to compete with firms’ “relentless pursuit of profit and growth”.

“I’m optimistic about the future of law and how AI is helping reshape it,” Taylor concludes. “As an industry we must continue to focus on societal value, balancing technological progress with personal service to clients, and embracing the dawn of a new legal culture.”

1 Comment

realist

Yeah I’m sure the partner would like less pressure to pay their underlings more. lol.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Will AI really replace paralegals?

The Legal Cheek team discuss AI and the future of legal jobs — listen now 🎙️

Jul 9 2025 8:42am
9
news

SRA approves ‘AI-driven’ law firm

A ‘landmark moment’ for legal services

May 6 2025 3:18pm
5
news

Judges given guidance on spotting AI-generated submissions

Unfamiliar case names and US spellings among key giveaways

Apr 16 2025 11:40am
2