PostsNews

Barrister fined for drinking alcohol in court car park during break

Avatar photo

By Lydia Fontes on

3

£3k

Snaresbrook Crown Court – credit: Cassianto/Wikicommons

A barrister has been fined £3,000 by the Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service after he was reported to be drinking alcohol in his car during a break in a criminal trial.

Dominic Charles D’Souza was representing a client at Snaresbrook Crown Court in North East London when, during a break in proceedings, he consumed alcohol in his car which was parked in the court’s carpark. The tribunal does not disclosed what exactly he drank.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

When this behaviour was reported to the judge, D’Souza withdrew from the case, following which the jury was discharged and a new trial date was fixed.

D’Souza, a tenant of London’s Goldsmith Chambers, admitted all three charges against him, conceding that he had behaved in a way likely to diminish public trust in his profession, as well as wasting the time of the court and foreseeably interfering with the administration of justice.

The barrister was fined £3,000, £1,000 on each charge, and ordered to pay £2,670 in costs, although the findings and sanction remain open to appeal.

3 Comments

Peter

Oh for the days when justice ruled and this was mandatory….

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Wiz Key

Hard to take a view on this without knowing exactly what alcohol was consumed…

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Barrister of Counsel

Blimey!

Was it because he was in his car or has the customary lunchtime glass of wine now suddenly become a problem?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Pupil barrister fined for swearing during online ethics exam 

'I'm so f*****g bored'

Jul 9 2024 8:51am
11
news

Barrister fined for calling opposition lawyer a ‘hysterical woman’

Feliks Jerzy Kwiatkowski told disciplinary tribunal that women being more emotional is 'biological fact'

Feb 9 2022 1:57pm
27
news

Criminal barrister fined for ‘inadvertently’ sending cocaine to a chambers

And reprimanded by the regulator

Jan 8 2019 12:59pm