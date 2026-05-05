Bar Council faces legal challenge over Black internship scheme

GB News commentator Sophie Corcoran claims programme is discriminatory
The Bar Council is facing an employment tribunal discrimination claim brought by a white journalist and GB News commentator who says her application to its 10,000 Black Interns programme was rejected because of her race.
Sophie Corcoran, a Queen Mary University of London politics graduate whose writing has appeared in the Daily Mail, Daily Express and ConservativeHome, says she applied to the scheme last October after considering a career at the bar.
The programme, run in partnership with the 10,000 Interns Foundation, offers six-week placements at chambers and legal organisations paid at the London Living Wage of £14.80 per hour. Eligibility is restricted to applicants who are Black or of Black heritage.
Corcoran says she received confirmation her application had been received and that she would hear back in November regarding potential placements. She never did. “I believe it is because of my race,” she said.
On her CrowdJustice fundraising page, she wrote: “I found it difficult to believe that in modern Britain a professional opportunity connected to the legal profession could be limited in this way. The Bar Council represents the legal profession and the rule of law, and I believe it should uphold the principle that opportunities should not be allocated on the basis of race.”
She has now lodged a claim at the employment tribunal alleging loss of employment opportunity and discrimination under the Equality Act. She is seeking an initial £1,500 through CrowdJustice to fund her legal team, with a stretch target of £50,000. At the time of writing she had raised £4,180.
“This case is not simply about my own experience,” Corcoran continues on her fundraising page. “I am pursuing it because I believe that no person in Britain should be denied opportunities because of the colour of their skin.”
In response to the claim, a spokesperson for the Bar Council said:
“The Bar Council has been served with a claim under the Equality Act relating to the 10,000 Black Interns programme. We have filed our defence which denies all of the claimant’s allegations and we will vigorously contest the claim. The tribunal proceedings will not impact the delivery of the 2026 internship programme this summer and we are looking forward to welcoming this year’s interns. In light of the court proceedings, we do not intend to make any further comments.”
In a separate statement, 10,000 Interns Foundation said it “exists to expand access to opportunity for underrepresented talent, supporting them toward careers that have historically been out of reach for many”.
“Each year we collect data from our partners and evaluate the evidence of underrepresentation across different sectors,” it continued. “We are confident in the legal basis of our work, which is grounded in the Equality Act and reflects established principles of lawful, proportionate positive action.”
Em… 10,000 Black Interns programme. It’s in the name of the scheme?
Wouldn’t she have seen that before applying?
The point
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Your head
Respectfully, you’re missing the point.
Corcoran’s case is that it is unlawful discrimination for the Bar Council to be offering such a scheme to black individuals only.
Whether that case is well-founded will be decided in due course.
To see why your reasoning is invalid, consider this. Imagine that you saw a chambers advertising pupillage only to white candidates. Imagine further that a non-white pupillage seeker complained about this. Would you be saying to that candidate that they have no valid complaint because “you surely saw that this position was only for white people before you applied?”
For clarity, I am not saying that my (obviously discriminatory) example is necessarily equivalent to the Bar Council scheme. I’m simply pointing out that your reasoning is wrong – and more work needs to be done to justify why the Bar Council scheme is lawful (if it is).
Respectfully, your white-only pupillage analogy does not work. The whole point of positive action is that context matters. A targeted scheme for an under represented group is not the same as a targeted scheme for the already dominant group.
Black or Black British people are about 5.5 percent of the UK working age population, but only about 3.6 percent of the Bar, 3.9 percent of non KC barristers, and just 1.2 percent of KCs. The Bar Council’s own Race at the Bar work also identifies continuing barriers for Black barristers, including weaker progression outcomes and lower earnings compared with white barristers.
That is why a paid six week internship aimed at Black students and graduates is materially different from a chambers advertising pupillage only to white candidates. The former is an access measure directed at a documented inequality. The latter would entrench an existing imbalance in a profession where white barristers are not under represented, and where white barristers remain especially over represented at senior level.
None of this means the Bar Council will automatically win. The tribunal will decide whether the scheme is lawful and proportionate under the Equality Act. But the answer cannot be reached by pretending that a remedial access programme for Black aspiring barristers is equivalent to a white only pupillage. Equality law is not blind to context. It expressly permits proportionate positive action where there is evidence of disadvantage or low participation.
So you see that’s why my racism is good and noble, but your racism is wicked and wrong.
Me discriminating against you is all done for a higher cause. But you mustn’t imagine that you’re allowed to do the same thing.
But obviously I want to end discrimination and have everyone treated the same. Which I’m sure is very clear to you from my actions.
It isn’t the right way, but it does hopefully help address the diversity problem.
Are internships, or programs for 18-25, or fields where women or men are under represented also wrong?
It’s all pointless for most of the time anyway, which is why a program such as this will never port over into anything more than an internship. An internship is generally not a door into pupillage. It simply offers, insight to the self employed Bar. I know so many students with multiple one month internships who are still job hunting a year after or more after Call. (I shall leave commentary about the validity of this legal challenge to others)
In my view, the programme is discriminatory, regardless of its stated intention to address diversity issues within the profession. If the aim were truly to ensure equal opportunity, race would not be a determining factor at all. Schemes of this nature risk creating new forms of discrimination, when the focus should instead be on selecting the strongest candidates based on merit, irrespective of race, gender, or age. I have experienced this issue personally when applying for apprenticeships (similar situation): on one occasion, a firm informed me that I had passed the entry assessments, subsequently asked about my ethnicity, and then failed to respond further. Experiences like this raise real concerns about how “equal opportunity” is being applied in practice.
At best, it seems to be a misguided challenge against positive action (to promote diversity and inclusion), which is likely justifiable by the BSB as a form of lawful discrimination?