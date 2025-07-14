PostsNews

Judge brings artistic flair to complex competition case

Avatar photo

By Angus Simpson on

1

Antitrust 🤝 artwork

It’s not every day a judge picks up the virtual paintbrush — but Sir Marcus Smith has done just that, adding his own colourful diagram to a hefty legal ruling.

The meaty case in question featured no less than five KCs instructed by firms including Linklaters, Jones Day, Milbank, and Stephenson Harwood. Over almost 280 pages — including three diagrams — the CAT panel ruled unanimously on technical points of law.

Two diagrams, of a more corporate flavour, were submitted by parties to the case. The third, however, was how Sir Marcus Smith J interpreted the situation. Annex 3 at page 222, highlights what is titled “The Tribunal Diagram”:

Sir Marcus Smith, “The Tribunal Diagram” (CAT, 2025)

Notice how the contractual relations are all helpfully expressed by rich colour-coding.

Paragraph 19 provides a little explanation. In response to suggestions Sir Marcus Smith J had dreamt up an approach “not argued by the parties”, the judge cited the diagram as evidence that he had, in fact, been paying very close attention.

At paragraph 255(6) he added, “My concern to understand the operation of the market was evident throughout the hearing (specifically, in the diagram at Annex 3, that was regularly under consideration during the trial).”

There’s a certain vibrancy to the diagram not seen in other efforts littered through the annex, which are more mundane in manner.

Annex 2 at page 221, based on a Supreme Court supermarket judgment
The 2025 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List
Annex 4 at page 223

Aidan Robertson KC, described by his set Brick Court Chambers as “a leading silk” in competition law, highlighted the unusual annex on LinkedIn. There, Robertson described the drawing as “unprecedented… (so far as I am aware).”

In the comments, one observer noted that Sir Marcus Smith, who was previously a silk at Fountain Court, has a habit of introducing novel touches in his judgments. In another competition case, he included an economic analysis of why free market economies have firms, complete with references to seventeenth-century joint-stock companies.

However, Sir Marcus Smith is not the only judge to bring creativity into legal rulings. Legal Cheek has previously reported on a judge who used emojis to help children understand a family law judgment. More recently, an American judge included a gumbo recipe in the footnotes of a ruling involving Trump’s legal battles with law firms.

1 Comment

Yikes

Better amateurish diagrams than more love letters to judiciary staff

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Handwritten letter with pen
news

High Court judge reprimanded for sending handwritten love letter to junior colleague  

'Let down and devalued'

Aug 9 2024 1:59pm
news

Judge destroys Trump’s attack on top law firm in ruling with 27 exclamation points (and a stew recipe)

Unprecedented situations call for unprecedented punctuation — and gumbo

May 28 2025 12:21pm
news

Top retired judge proposes reducing jury trials to prevent justice system collapse

Your criminal law module could soon be out of date

6 days ago
5