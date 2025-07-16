Law firm’s finance chief spent £300k on company credit card

Personal payments



The former head of finance at a law firm has been disqualified after it emerged she had racked up £300,000 in personal expenses on a company credit card.

MLP Law became aware of Leanne Sodergren’s actions in July 2024, after its bank flagged suspicious transactions on a company credit card she held and raised concerns about possible theft or fraud on the firm’s office account.

A subsequent investigation by the firm revealed Sodergren, who was responsible for managing and settling the firm’s credit card bills, had used the firm’s credit card to make personal payments in excess of £300,000 between 2019 and 2024.

Sodergren, who is not a solicitor, admitted to the misconduct and resigned with immediate effect.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) found her conduct dishonest and issued a disqualification order against her under section 99 of the Legal Services Act 2007.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £600.