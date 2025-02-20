City law firm cashier barred from profession after transferring firm funds into personal account 124 times

Disguised payments as ‘interest’

A former head cashier at a City law firm has been barred from working in the legal profession after stealing a “large amount” of money from the firm over an extended period.

Amanda Bell, who was employed in CMS’s London office, transferred funds from the firm’s office account to her personal bank accounts on 124 occasions. To conceal the transfers, she disguised the payments under generic descriptions such as “interest” or “charges”, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The regulator’s forensic investigation revealed the scale of the wrongdoing, detailing the individual transactions and the methods Bell used to bypass the firm’s internal controls. She later provided a written admission of her actions, prompting CMS to notify the police.

Though the regulator did not reveal the amount stolen by Bell, it described her conduct as “serious”, citing the prolonged nature of the misconduct and her deliberate attempts to conceal the fraud. It determined that she had “acted dishonestly” and had “breached the trust placed in her” as a senior employee.

Following an investigation by the SRA, a section 43 order was imposed on Bell, restricting her from working in any SRA-regulated law firm without prior approval from the regulator. The order prevents her from being employed or remunerated by any solicitor or recognised legal body unless the SRA grants permission.

“The legal profession depends on trust,” the SRA stated. “Honesty is required from all those involved in legal services, and Amanda Bell has demonstrated on multiple occasions that she is willing to act without it.”

Bell was also ordered to pay £1,350 towards the SRA’s investigation costs.