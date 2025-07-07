Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Victims in rape cases can lie in court, says leading barrister [The Times] (£)

British law firm representing Hamas changes name to Riverway to the Sea [Telegraph] (£)

Some consequences of Palestine Action ban ‘overstated’, says High Court judge [The Standard]

MP recalls childhood abuse as he calls for law change to make domestic abuse a specific criminal offence [Sky News]

Vet banned lawyer over her gender-critical views [Telegraph] (£)

V&A can’t return looted objects. Our hands are tied by law [The Times] (£)

Owain’s Law: Ellie James wants patients given rights over tissue [BBC News]

Rob Rinder: ‘Why it would be difficult to bring back Judge Rinder’ [Yorkshire Post]

How MI5 piled falsehood on falsehood in court in the case of a spy who abused women [BBC News]

“A very well disguised way of getting future trainees to defer without blantantly offering them direct handouts?” [Legal Cheek comments]

