Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend


Law firms are failing clients in class actions, watchdog says [The Times] (£)

Top UK law firms boost partner pay as revenues climb [Financial News] (£)

Courts would block Farage’s ‘mass deportation’ plan using common law, says former attorney general [Independent]

How to solve the migrant crisis? Bury the rule of lawyers [The Times] (£)

Migrants to be deported to France ‘within weeks’ — as Farage vows to scrap human rights law [Sky News]

Ministers vow to give sexual violence victims ‘the justice they deserve’ [The Guardian]

We bought £4.5M Notting Hill home… and it flooded: Barrister sues previous owner after finding basement ‘underwater’ [Mail Online]

Robbie Williams faces landmark legal action from Irish man who co-wrote hit song ‘Angels’ [Belfast Telegraph]

Scotland’s legal chief takes on judges over ‘lenient’ sentences [The Times] (£)

Lawyer, 22, dies after suffering severe allergic reaction during CT scan [Independent]

“Plenty of people have passed and still have criticisms of the SQE… so not sure that’s an argument to be made. There was not one person in my trainee intake who wasn’t affected by the sh*t show of this ‘exam’.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅:

The first virtual law fair of the new recruitment cycle is NEXT WEEK [Apply Now]

