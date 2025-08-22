Irwin Mitchell records 91% trainee retention score

48 out of 53



National law firm Irwin Mitchell has announced a 91% retention rate, with 48 of its 53 trainees qualifying as solicitors this year.

The latest cohort of 36 trainees completed their training contracts this summer, joining 12 others who qualified earlier in the year to take up permanent roles across the firm’s UK offices.

The fresh batch of newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will spread across a range of practice areas, including 14 in the business services group, 12 in medical negligence, nine in court of protection and public law & human rights, eight in the private client group, four in personal injury, and one in the general counsel team.

Amy Scott, head of talent at Irwin Mitchell, said:

“A massive congratulations to our newly qualified solicitors. Qualifying as a solicitor is not just a milestone, but an exciting and significant achievement in their career. It highlights the hard work, commitment, and tenacity that each of them has shown over the last two years.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that NQs in London start on salaries between £59,500 and £78,000, depending on their practice area, while those in regional offices earn between £45,000 and £57,000 upon qualification.

