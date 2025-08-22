PostsNews

Irwin Mitchell records 91% trainee retention score

National law firm Irwin Mitchell has announced a 91% retention rate, with 48 of its 53 trainees qualifying as solicitors this year.

The latest cohort of 36 trainees completed their training contracts this summer, joining 12 others who qualified earlier in the year to take up permanent roles across the firm’s UK offices.

The fresh batch of newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will spread across a range of practice areas, including 14 in the business services group, 12 in medical negligence, nine in court of protection and public law & human rights, eight in the private client group, four in personal injury, and one in the general counsel team.

Amy Scott, head of talent at Irwin Mitchell, said:

“A massive congratulations to our newly qualified solicitors. Qualifying as a solicitor is not just a milestone, but an exciting and significant achievement in their career. It highlights the hard work, commitment, and tenacity that each of them has shown over the last two years.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that NQs in London start on salaries between £59,500 and £78,000, depending on their practice area, while those in regional offices earn between £45,000 and £57,000 upon qualification.

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to Business Services Group; 12 to Medical Negligence; 9 to Court of Protection & Public Law & Human Rights; 8 to Private Client Group; 4 to Personal Injury; 1 to General Counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

