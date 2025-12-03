PostsNews

Dentons retains 76% of NQ solicitors

By Julia Szaniszlo on

Dentons has retained 28 out of 37 qualifying trainees across its UK, Ireland, and Middle East offices this year, resulting in a retention score of 76%.

Dentons has also confirmed the destinations of its newly qualified solicitors, with 18 based in London, four in Milton Keynes, five in Scotland, and one joining the Middle East.

Dentons also confirmed its first cohort of Dublin trainees is expected to qualify in 2027, following the launch of its new training programme in the Irish capital.

In a statement, Paul Jarvis, CEO of Dentons UKIME, said:

“I am delighted to welcome another excellent group of newly qualified solicitors across our regional offices. Our consistently strong retention rates are testament to quality of individuals who apply to train with Dentons and to the firm’s excellent record in developing young talent via both our trainee and apprenticeship routes.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Dentons typically recruits 25 trainees each year. NQs in London can expect to earn £104,000, whilst those based in Milton Keynes and Scotland take home £70,000 and £65,000 respectively.

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Mills & Reeve 25 23 92% 8 to corporate & commercial; 4 to real estate; 4 to employment; 2 to insurance disputes; 2 to private client; 2 to regulatory, public & commercial disputes; 1 to family
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Mishcon de Reya 30 26 87% Undisclosed
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
White & Case 22 19 86% Capital Markets, Construction, Debt Finance, Financial Restructuring & Insolvency, International Arbitration, Mergers & Acquisitions, Project Development & Finance, and White Collar. Two trainees join the Firm’s offices in Singapore and Helsinki.
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Shoosmiths 42 34 81% 13 to corporate & banking; 6 to people & reward; 4 to litigation; 4 to commercial; 4 to real estate; 3 other/undisclosed — Office split: 8 London; 7 Manchester; 6 Birmingham; 2 Reading; 3 Solent; 2 Leeds; 2 Belfast; 2 Thames Valley; 1 Glasgow; 1 Milton Keynes
Dentons 28 37 76% Undisclosed
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Eversheds Sutherland 52 35 67% Corporate Finance, Commercial Advisory, Litigation & Dispute Management, Employment, Labour & Pensions, and Real Estate.
Hogan Lovells 24 16 (1 on FTC) 67%/63% 9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

