Dentons retains 76% of NQ solicitors

Dentons has retained 28 out of 37 qualifying trainees across its UK, Ireland, and Middle East offices this year, resulting in a retention score of 76%.

Dentons has also confirmed the destinations of its newly qualified solicitors, with 18 based in London, four in Milton Keynes, five in Scotland, and one joining the Middle East.

Dentons also confirmed its first cohort of Dublin trainees is expected to qualify in 2027, following the launch of its new training programme in the Irish capital.

In a statement, Paul Jarvis, CEO of Dentons UKIME, said:

“I am delighted to welcome another excellent group of newly qualified solicitors across our regional offices. Our consistently strong retention rates are testament to quality of individuals who apply to train with Dentons and to the firm’s excellent record in developing young talent via both our trainee and apprenticeship routes.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Dentons typically recruits 25 trainees each year. NQs in London can expect to earn £104,000, whilst those based in Milton Keynes and Scotland take home £70,000 and £65,000 respectively.

