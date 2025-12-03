Dentons retains 76% of NQ solicitors

28 of 37
Dentons has retained 28 out of 37 qualifying trainees across its UK, Ireland, and Middle East offices this year, resulting in a retention score of 76%.
Dentons has also confirmed the destinations of its newly qualified solicitors, with 18 based in London, four in Milton Keynes, five in Scotland, and one joining the Middle East.
Dentons also confirmed its first cohort of Dublin trainees is expected to qualify in 2027, following the launch of its new training programme in the Irish capital.
In a statement, Paul Jarvis, CEO of Dentons UKIME, said:
“I am delighted to welcome another excellent group of newly qualified solicitors across our regional offices. Our consistently strong retention rates are testament to quality of individuals who apply to train with Dentons and to the firm’s excellent record in developing young talent via both our trainee and apprenticeship routes.”
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Dentons typically recruits 25 trainees each year. NQs in London can expect to earn £104,000, whilst those based in Milton Keynes and Scotland take home £70,000 and £65,000 respectively.
|Firm
|Trainees
|Retained
|Retention Rate
|NQ Destinations
|Wedlake Bell
|8
|8
|100%
|2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
|Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
|31
|29
|94%
|Undisclosed
|Mills & Reeve
|25
|23
|92%
|8 to corporate & commercial; 4 to real estate; 4 to employment; 2 to insurance disputes; 2 to private client; 2 to regulatory, public & commercial disputes; 1 to family
|Irwin Mitchell
|53
|48
|91%
|14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
|RPC
|18
|16
|89%
|6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
|Watson Farley & Williams
|18
|16
|89%
|5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
|Mishcon de Reya
|30
|26
|87%
|Undisclosed
|Clifford Chance
|57
|49
|86%
|Undisclosed
|Macfarlanes
|28
|24
|86%
|Undisclosed
|White & Case
|22
|19
|86%
|Capital Markets, Construction, Debt Finance, Financial Restructuring & Insolvency, International Arbitration, Mergers & Acquisitions, Project Development & Finance, and White Collar. Two trainees join the Firm’s offices in Singapore and Helsinki.
|Baker McKenzie
|20
|17
|85%
|4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
|Lewis Silkin
|6
|5
|83%
|2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
|Linklaters
|40
|33
|83%
|Undisclosed
|Shoosmiths
|42
|34
|81%
|13 to corporate & banking; 6 to people & reward; 4 to litigation; 4 to commercial; 4 to real estate; 3 other/undisclosed — Office split: 8 London; 7 Manchester; 6 Birmingham; 2 Reading; 3 Solent; 2 Leeds; 2 Belfast; 2 Thames Valley; 1 Glasgow; 1 Milton Keynes
|Dentons
|28
|37
|76%
|Undisclosed
|Bird & Bird
|20
|15
|75%
|5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
|Pinsent Masons
|71
|52
|73%
|19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
|A&O Shearman
|54
|37
|69%
|Undisclosed
|Eversheds Sutherland
|52
|35
|67%
|Corporate Finance, Commercial Advisory, Litigation & Dispute Management, Employment, Labour & Pensions, and Real Estate.
|Hogan Lovells
|24
|16 (1 on FTC)
|67%/63%
|9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
|Withers
|14
|9
|65%
|Undisclosed
