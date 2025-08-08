Magistrate given formal advice after interrupting court to complain about parking situation

Wasn’t aware session had started



A magistrate has received formal advice for misconduct after he interrupted a court session to complain about the parking situation.

Mr Alfred Bean JP, of the Cheshire Bench, was sanctioned following complaints from court staff, one of whom described his behaviour as “loud”, “rude” and “bullying”.

One staff member said Bean interrupted proceedings to raise the issue, while another reported being subjected to an “aggressive rant” in which he raised his voice and spoke over them. Bean also allegedly stated he would leave court if the parking problem happened again, according to the disciplinary statement published by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office.

In his response, Bean denied being aggressive but admitted his voice may have been “slightly raised” due to stress and frustration as well as his personal circumstances at the time.

He said he was unaware court was in session and expressed regret for behaviour that he accepted fell below his usual standards. He also noted his previously unblemished 12-year record and said he had attempted to apologise shortly after the incident, but was told not to contact the complainants.

A committee member reviewing the case found Bean was not “sufficiently circumspect in his conduct and should have remained calm and professional, despite his frustration”. She found that, although unintentional, interrupting a court session and speaking to staff in a raised voice was unacceptable and amounted to misconduct.

In recommending formal advice, the committee member noted that Mr Bean’s actions were not deliberate, and that he quickly recognised his mistake, took responsibility, and tried to apologise. She also acknowledged his 12 years of good service as a magistrate.