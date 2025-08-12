PostsNews

Milbank showers London associates with summer bonuses up to £18.5k

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Second year in a row


Milbank lawyers are set for a late-summer cash boost, with the US giant confirming it will pay out bonuses to associates and special counsel worldwide — including those based in its London office — for the second year in a row.

An internal message from chair Scott A. Edelman, shared with US legal news site Above the Law, confirmed that the awards will be paid in September. Junior associates starting in 2025 — essentially newly qualified (NQ) lawyers — will receive $6,000 (about £4,700), while the most senior recipients, who qualified in 2020 or earlier, will earn $25,000 (around £18,500).

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

“We anticipate that activity levels across the firm will remain high through the rest of the year,” Edelman said in his note, adding that the “commitment and enthusiasm” of the firm’s lawyers was key to delivering “unparalleled client service”.

The move mirrors last summer’s payout, when the firm awarded the same level of bonuses.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Milbank’s London NQs are already among the City’s best paid, taking home north of £170,000 under the ‘Cravath scale’.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Man receiving cash bonus
news

City law firms turn to bonuses in battle for top junior lawyer talent

As salaries spiral, performance-based extras gives non-US firms a way to compete

May 12 2025 9:34am
9
Man walking through money
news

Milbank rewards lawyers with bonuses up to £90k

Early Xmas present 🎁

Nov 12 2024 3:26pm
12
Man receiving cash bonus
news

Fried Frank joins US firms dishing out big bonuses to London lawyers 

Potentially £16k+ for first year associates

Nov 21 2024 12:11pm
9