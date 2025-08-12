Milbank showers London associates with summer bonuses up to £18.5k

Second year in a row



Milbank lawyers are set for a late-summer cash boost, with the US giant confirming it will pay out bonuses to associates and special counsel worldwide — including those based in its London office — for the second year in a row.

An internal message from chair Scott A. Edelman, shared with US legal news site Above the Law, confirmed that the awards will be paid in September. Junior associates starting in 2025 — essentially newly qualified (NQ) lawyers — will receive $6,000 (about £4,700), while the most senior recipients, who qualified in 2020 or earlier, will earn $25,000 (around £18,500).

“We anticipate that activity levels across the firm will remain high through the rest of the year,” Edelman said in his note, adding that the “commitment and enthusiasm” of the firm’s lawyers was key to delivering “unparalleled client service”.

The move mirrors last summer’s payout, when the firm awarded the same level of bonuses.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Milbank’s London NQs are already among the City’s best paid, taking home north of £170,000 under the ‘Cravath scale’.